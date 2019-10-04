St. Cloud Police Investigating East Side Burglaries

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are looking for whoever is responsible for a spate of overnight burglaries and car thefts on the East Side.

Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton says, from Sept. 20 through Wednesday, there have been multiple reports of businesses and storage buildings being burglarized. Suspects have entered buildings through both doors and windows. Police say those responsible are also rummaging through vehicles parked outside the businesses and stealing tools and electronics. Several vehicles have also been stolen.

The businesses are all located in industrial areas between Highway 23 north to 5th Street Northeast, and between Highway 10 and the railroad tracks located at the 500 block.

The burglaries are believed to be occurring during early morning hours when the businesses are closed. No one has reportedly been present when the incidents have occurred.

The St. Cloud Police are asking people working or passing through that area to report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately. They also remind business owners to keep buildings and vehicles locked, and to not store valuable items in vehicles.

Police have stepped up patrols in affected areas and the investigation is ongoing.