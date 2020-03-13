Coborn’s Inc. Announces More Changes In Response to COVID-19

SAUK RAPIDS -- Coborn's Incorporated is making more temporary changes to their stores as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to its customers, Coborn's has announced the following steps. Home delivery employees for both pharmacy and grocery will not be entering homes upon delivery, in markets where there has been a positive coronavirus test self-serve food areas will not be available, they have started to apply product purchase limits on items like toilet paper and water, their support center will be temporarily closed to outside visitors, and employees are social distancing.

Earlier this week Coborn's announced that they would stop offering samples in their stores and would not be filling reusable cups.