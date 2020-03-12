Coborn’s Suspends Sampling, Filling Re-Usable Cups

SAUK RAPIDS -- Coborn's Incorporated has implemented some changes in all of their stores.

In a letter that was sent to their customers, they say they have decided to temporarily suspend in-store food and beverage sampling. Coborn's has also increased their cleaning measures, and in their coffee shops, they have temporarily suspended the filling of guests' re-usable cups.

Coborn's says they continue to closely monitor the ever-developing coronavirus situation.

The letter states, 'as grocery store operators, we know that you look to us in order to provide food and supplies to help protect the well-being of your family and we take that job seriously".