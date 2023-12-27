Clothilda “Clo’ Brenny, 90, Foley

December 21, 1933 - December 25, 2023

Clothilda "Clo' Brenny, age 90 of Foley passed away December 25, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 30, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 29th at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9 to 10:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Clothilda Theresa Brenny was born December 21, 1933 in Foley, Minnesota to Anthony and Victoria (Krawiecki) Thomas. She married Bill Brenny on May 1, 1952 at St. John's Catholic Church. The couple farmed near Foley most their married life. Bill preceded her in death in 1986. Clo also drove bus for the Foley School District from 1967-1999. She was active in the community and belonged to the Foley Lions Club, St. John's Christian Mothers and the sewing and gardening club. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Clo enjoyed reading, visiting with her many friends and loved to travel.

She is survived by her son and daughters: Tim (Jean), Oak Park; Cloanne (Dan) Wegman, Foley and Lisa (Dan) Walcheski of Foley as well as 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren (and 2 on the way) and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill and son, Joe as well as brothers: Duke, Clarence, Ben and Martin.