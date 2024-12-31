Cloquet Woman Arrested for 11th DWI

Cloquet (WJON News) -- A Cloquet woman is charged with her 11th DWI.

61-year-old France Smith has 10 prior DWI-related convictions and misdemeanors for driving while drinking, smoking marijuana, and without insurance.

Deputies stopped Smith on December 20th after her pickup failed to move at an empty intersection, and her plate showed a revoked license. During the stop, Smith couldn't provide deputies with a license or insurance. She was described as smelling like liquor, having bloodshot eyes, and having slurred speech. During the arrest, Smith became belligerent. She also refused to take a BAC test.

Smith is due in court on January 13th.