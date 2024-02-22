Cletus N. Bechtold, 89, St. Joseph

January 25, 1935 - February 20, 2024

attachment-Cletus Bechtold loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Cletus N. Bechtold, age 89 of St. Joseph who passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at CURA of Melrose Nursing Home. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Cletus donated his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program giving himself to benefit others.

Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the St. Joseph Parish Heritage Hall.

Cletus was born January 25, 1935 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Albert and Clara (Weyer) Bechtold. He married Monica L. Herzog on August 11, 1962 at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. The couple farmed the home farm their entire married life until they sold it to their sons. Cletus was a member of St. Joseph Parish, the Moose and the Knights of Columbus Council #7057. He was on the Cold Spring Creamery Co-op Board and the Stearns County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Cletus enjoyed cutting and raking hay, reading and playing cards. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Cletus is survived by his wife, Monica; children, Norbert of Freeport, JoAnne (Ralph) Rothstein of Richmond, Geri of St. Joseph, Delbert of St. Joseph, Delroy (Dianne) of St. Cloud and Dennis (Rachel) of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah), Justin (Sydney), Jordan, Lucas, Kyle, Jacob and Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerome, Phil, Alphonse; sisters, Rosemary Warnert and Delores Meyer.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Poor Clare Monastery.

The Bechtold family would like to thank the entire care team at CentraCare Melrose Hospital and Hospice, along with CURA of Melrose.