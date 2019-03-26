Clement “Clem” Trutwin, 69, Royalton

November 24, 1949 - March 22, 2019

Clement “Clem” Trutwin, 69 year old resident of Royalton died Friday, March 22 at his home. A grave side service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 12:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The Military Rites will be conducted by the Royalton American Legion.

Clement “Clem” Trutwin was born on November 24, 1949 in Little Falls to the Peter and Frances (Slinger) Trutwin. He grew up in the Royalton area, where he attended school and graduated with the class of 1967. Clem entered the United States Army and served his Country honorably. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Minnesota and worked construction in the Minneapolis/ St. Paul area for a few years. Clem worked for Astech Construction and Bruce Batzer Construction for over 20 years. Clem enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and visiting with friends and family.

He was a member of the Royalton American Legion.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Peter Trutwin, Jerry Trutwin, sister-in-law, Gail Trutwin; nieces and nephews Josh Trutwin, Luke Trutwin, Jessie Trutwin, Jenna Trutwin, and Jason Trutwin and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Frances (Slinger) Trutwin; sister, Elaine Renner, brothers, Paul Trutwin and Jim Trutwin.