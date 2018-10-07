Clearwater Seeks Community Input During Parks Events

CLEARWATER -- In an effort to hear more from the community, the Clearwater Parks Board is hosting a meet and greet event.

Andrea Lawrence-Wheeler is a council member and also on the parks board. She says park board representatives will be at every city park on Monday to take your suggestions.

"At 5:30 p.m. you can go to your closest park and there will be a representative from the parks commission there or the city administrator, he will be at the archery park."

Lawrence-Wheeler says this is the first time the parks board has hosted an event like this. She says it's an easy way to share what you would like to see at a particular park.

"You can talk to them about what you like, what you would like to see, any concerns, any big-picture items or capital planning, you can talk about trails and equipment. If you like anything or don't like anything they are there face to face and you don't have to go to a meeting. You can actually talk about it in the park you use the most."

Clearwater has six city parks. Lawrence-Wheeler will be at El Dorado Park, Vern Scott will be at Riverside Park, Rich Petty will be at Lion's Park, April Vasecka will be at Spring Street Park, JonPaul Dufour will be at Sportsmans Park and Clearwater City Administrator Kevin Kress will be at Archery Park.

Following the meet and greet is a full parks board meeting at 6:00 p.m. inside city hall. If you didn't get a chance to share your thoughts during the event you are welcome to come to the parks board meeting.