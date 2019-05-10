Stearns County Opens Fishing Piers at Three Area Parks

UNDATED -- With the annual opener officially in full swing, fishermen and women in central Minnesota will have a few more casting spots available to them.

Stearns County announced on Thursday that three area parks will allow fishing right off of the pier this season.

Two Rivers Lake County Park, located four miles north of Albany on County Road 10, offers a fishing pier and a one-mile hiking trail loop from the lake to the parking lot.

Lake Sylvia Wayside and Access, located five miles northeast of Melrose on County Road 17, features a fishing pier, picnic areas, and a boat landing.

Warner Lake County Park, located northwest of Clearwater on County Road 143, has a fishing pier, picnic shelter, open play area, and a boat landing.

You can check out an interactive map with these and plenty more fishing spots in Stearns County using the link below: