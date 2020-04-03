Exercise Best Judgement When Visiting Any City Park

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud officials say city parks during are open during the stay-at-home order, but make sure you're smart about it.

Park and Recreation Director Scott Zlotnik says getting outside is good for your mental health. He says while visiting any park during this time, to make sure you're using good judgment.

We want folks out enjoying our parks. If there is a lot of people in a certain park, choose a different park. We don't want to have large gatherings, but it's about using good judgement while we get through this together.

Walking, running or hiking are all encouraged activities, however, per the governor's executive orders recreational sports, picnics and other organized events are not.

Area playground are also being advised to stay away from as they are not cleaned.

