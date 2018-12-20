St. Cloud Skating Rinks Now Open for the Season

ST. CLOUD-- Skating rinks at several local parks are ready for public use.

The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation department says hockey rinks are available at Haws Park, Schmidt Park, and Raymond Park. A pleasure rink is also open at Raymond Park.

In addition, Lake George is safe and open for public skating. The warming shelter will be open from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 23rd as well as December 26th through 31st. It will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Normal hours for the Lake George warming shelter start on January 2nd. Those hours are 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.