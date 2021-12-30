St. Cloud Skating Rinks, Sledding Hills Now Open
ST. CLOUD -- Grab your friends and family and hit up one of the many sledding hills or skating rinks now open around St. Cloud.
St. Cloud Park and Recreation says outdoor ice rinks are open daily, with lighting from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
St. Cloud officials say the only ice rink not available yet is on Lake George as the ice is not safe yet. The Lake George Warming Shelter will also be closed until ice conditions improve.
The city says sledding hills are also available all winter long. Riverside also offers one, 2.5k loop, ski trail with both flat and rolling hill terrain, groomed for both skating and classical skiing.
Outdoor Skating Rinks:
- Centennial Park
1725 Centennial Drive
Hockey and pleasure skating
- Haws Park
805 13th St S.
Hockey only
- Lake George
425 East Lake Blvd
Pleasure skating only
- Northway Park
2450 15th St N
Hockey only
- Raymond Park
324 Raymond Ave. NE
Hockey and pleasure skating
- Rolling Ridge Park
6630 Kenwood Road
Hockey and pleasure skating
- Rotary West Park
1507 Goettens Way
Hockey and pleasure skating
- Schmidt Park
751 18th St S.
Hockey only
- Seberger Park
2001 2nd St. N.
Pleasure skating only
- Southwood Heights
3500 17th Ave. S.
Pleasure skating only
- Talahi
1321 University Dr SE
Hockey only
Sledding Hills:
- Riverside Park
1725 Kilian Blvd
Sledding Hill & Ski Trail
- Calvary Park
1800 S 17th St
Sledding Hill