St. Cloud Skating Rinks, Sledding Hills Now Open

ST. CLOUD -- Grab your friends and family and hit up one of the many sledding hills or skating rinks now open around St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation says outdoor ice rinks are open daily, with lighting from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

St. Cloud officials say the only ice rink not available yet is on Lake George as the ice is not safe yet. The Lake George Warming Shelter will also be closed until ice conditions improve.

The city says sledding hills are also available all winter long. Riverside also offers one, 2.5k loop, ski trail with both flat and rolling hill terrain, groomed for both skating and classical skiing.

Outdoor Skating Rinks:

Centennial Park

1725 Centennial Drive

Hockey and pleasure skating

805 13th St S.

Hockey only

425 East Lake Blvd

Pleasure skating only

2450 15th St N

Hockey only

324 Raymond Ave. NE

Hockey and pleasure skating

6630 Kenwood Road

Hockey and pleasure skating

1507 Goettens Way

Hockey and pleasure skating

751 18th St S.

Hockey only

2001 2nd St. N.

Pleasure skating only

3500 17th Ave. S.

Pleasure skating only

1321 University Dr SE

Hockey only

Sledding Hills:

Riverside Park

1725 Kilian Blvd

Sledding Hill & Ski Trail

1800 S 17th St

Sledding Hill