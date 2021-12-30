St. Cloud Skating Rinks, Sledding Hills Now Open

Dan DeBaun, WJON News

ST. CLOUD -- Grab your friends and family and hit up one of the many sledding hills or skating rinks now open around St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation says outdoor ice rinks are open daily, with lighting from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

St. Cloud officials say the only ice rink not available yet is on Lake George as the ice is not safe yet. The Lake George Warming Shelter will also be closed until ice conditions improve.

The city says sledding hills are also available all winter long. Riverside also offers one, 2.5k loop, ski trail with both flat and rolling hill terrain, groomed for both skating and classical skiing.

Outdoor Skating Rinks:

  • Centennial Park
    1725 Centennial Drive
    Hockey and pleasure skating
  • Haws Park
    805 13th St S.
    Hockey only
  • Lake George
    425 East Lake Blvd
    Pleasure skating only
  • Northway Park
    2450 15th St N
    Hockey only
  • Raymond Park
    324 Raymond Ave. NE
    Hockey and pleasure skating
  • Rolling Ridge Park
    6630 Kenwood Road
    Hockey and pleasure skating
  • Rotary West Park
    1507 Goettens Way
    Hockey and pleasure skating
  • Schmidt Park
    751 18th St S.
    Hockey only
  • Seberger Park
    2001 2nd St. N.
    Pleasure skating only
  • Southwood Heights
    3500 17th Ave. S.
    Pleasure skating only
  • Talahi
    1321 University Dr SE
    Hockey only

Sledding Hills:

  • Riverside Park
    1725 Kilian Blvd
    Sledding Hill & Ski Trail
  • Calvary Park
    1800 S 17th St
    Sledding Hill

 

