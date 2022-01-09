Outdoor Skating Rinks Now Open in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud’s many winter skating rinks are officially open.

The City of St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department announced this week that skating is now available at 11 different local parks.

The lights will be on at Lake George from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. each day. The warming shelter is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Other rinks now open for hockey and ice skating include those at Centennial Park, Haws Park, Northway, Raymond Park, Rolling Ridge Park, Rotary West Park, Schmidt Park, Seberger Park, Southwood Heights Park, and Talahi Elementary School.