First Ever Winter Chill Held at Riverside Park

ST. CLOUD -- Despite the cooler temperatures, families took advantage of the freshly fallen snow at a St. Cloud park on Saturday.

The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department held their first-ever Winter Chill event at Riverside Park. Activities included sledding, skiing, snowshoeing, arts and crafts, and snow painting.

A second Winter Chill event will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app