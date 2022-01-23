Annual Barnelopet Celebrates Skiing, Norwegian Culture [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD -- An annual event celebrating Norwegian culture and the sport of skiing returned to a St. Cloud park this weekend.
The Sons of Norway, Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club, and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota teamed up for the 14th annual Barnelopet at Riverside Park on Sunday.
The children’s ski event featured cross county races for kids ages 3-13 on the park’s groomed trails as well as cookies and hot chocolate, Norwegian food demonstrations, and a visit from members of the Viking Age Club.
14th Annual Barnelopet
