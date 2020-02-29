Families Enjoy the Weather at Second Winter Chill Event [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Families got out to enjoy some skiing and sledding in the nearly 40-degree weather at a local park on Saturday.

The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department held their second Winter Chill event at Riverside Park. Activities included skiing, sledding, arts and crafts, and bingo. Hot chocolate, snacks, and door prizes were also part of the fun.

Skiing lessons were provided by the St. Cloud Nordic Ski Club and Central MN Youth Ski Club and free equipment rentals were also available.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app