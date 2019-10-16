10th Annual PumpkinFest Back at Lake George

ST. CLOUD -- You can take your kids out for an afternoon of Halloween fun Friday.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation department is holding their 10th Annual Pumpkinfest event at Lake George.

Organizer Lynn Neumann says new this year is a DJ Dance Party.

Kids can get out and dance, then the DJ will have different contests and giveaways for the kids donated by local sponsors and businesses throughout St. Cloud

The event features a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, face painting, Trunk or Treat Stations and more.

Neumann says kids ages 12 and under are encouraged to dress in costume and if you forget your treat bag, don't worry.

This year we have trick or treat bags for participants. So don't forget to wear your costume, but if you forget your bag we have those for you.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

