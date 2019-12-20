All Outdoor Skating Rinks Now Open in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Skating rinks in the city of St. Cloud are now open for the winter season.

Outdoor ice skating rinks for hockey or free skating use are open at 11 parks area-wide. Two local parks are open for sledding, and one for skiing.

The three warming shelters are also up and running. A complete list of parks and what they have to offer is listed below.

Outdoor Ice Rinks:

Centennial Park – hockey and free skating

Lake George – free skating only

Northway Park - hockey only

Raymond Park – hockey and free skating

Rolling Ridge Park – hockey and free skating

Rotary West Park – hockey and free skating

Southwood Heights – free skating only

Seberger Park – free skating only

Schmidt Park – hockey only

Southside/Haws Park – hockey only

Talahi Elementary - hockey only

Sledding and Skiing:

Riverside Park– sledding hill and ski trail – 2.5k loop

Calvary Hill Park – sledding hill

Warming Shelters:

Lake George Warming Shelter - open Monday - Friday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p. m. and Saturday/Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - skate rentals offered at no cost

Riverside Park Warming Shelter - sledding

Southside/Haws Park Warming Shelter - ice skating

