All Outdoor Skating Rinks Now Open in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Skating rinks in the city of St. Cloud are now open for the winter season.
Outdoor ice skating rinks for hockey or free skating use are open at 11 parks area-wide. Two local parks are open for sledding, and one for skiing.
The three warming shelters are also up and running. A complete list of parks and what they have to offer is listed below.
Outdoor Ice Rinks:
Centennial Park – hockey and free skating
Lake George – free skating only
Northway Park - hockey only
Raymond Park – hockey and free skating
Rolling Ridge Park – hockey and free skating
Rotary West Park – hockey and free skating
Southwood Heights – free skating only
Seberger Park – free skating only
Schmidt Park – hockey only
Southside/Haws Park – hockey only
Talahi Elementary - hockey only
Sledding and Skiing:
Riverside Park– sledding hill and ski trail – 2.5k loop
Calvary Hill Park – sledding hill
Warming Shelters:
Lake George Warming Shelter - open Monday - Friday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p. m. and Saturday/Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - skate rentals offered at no cost
Riverside Park Warming Shelter - sledding
Southside/Haws Park Warming Shelter - ice skating