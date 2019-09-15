Clearwater Man Hurt in Rear-End Crash in Benton County

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

DUELM -- A man from Clearwater was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Duelm on Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 95 and County Road 7 in Glendorado Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck headed west on Highway 95 was making a left turn onto County Road 7 when it was rear-ended by a car.

The driver of the car, 79-year-old Allen Newman of Clearwater, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck, 29-year-old Scott Lampman and 24-year-old Ashelli Lampman of Becker, were not hurt.

