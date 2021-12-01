Clearwater Man Hurt in Crash Near Redwood Falls

REDWOOD FALLS - A Clearwater man was hurt in a crash in south-central Minnesota Wednesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Highway 71 just east of Redwood Falls.

A pickup driven by 51-year-old Bruce Nemitz of Clearwater was going west while a Jeep driven by 37-year-old Albert Nyamache of Burnseville was going east when they collided.

The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered.

Both men were taken to the hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.