CORRECTION: Clearwater Man Dies in Stearns County Crash Monday

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP -- A Clearwater man is dead after his pickup was struck from behind Monday morning. It happened on Stearns County Road 45 west of Clearwater at around 6:30 a.m.

A sheriff's deputy came across the scene shortly after the collision on County Road 45 near 6th Avenue.

Authorities say 56-year-old Donald Zwilling had been northbound on the highway and had stopped to inspect front-end damage from a suspected collision with a deer. A second pickup driven by 37-year-old Jay Kangas of Kimball was also northbound and collided with Zwilling's truck.

The impact pushed the first truck forward and pinned Zwilling underneath, killing him.

The pickup Kangas was driving rolled as a result of the collision. He suffered minor injuries.

