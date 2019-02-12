Clearwater Appoints New Council Member

CLEARWATER -- A new council member has been selected to serve in Clearwater.

Vern Scott has been appointed to the vacant Clearwater City Council seat. The seat was previously held by Andrea Lawrence-Wheeler . Lawrence-Wheeler has since been elected as mayor.

Scott has lived in Clearwater for 50 years and is currently retired. He has 45 years of experience as an operating engineer. Scott says some of his most memorable jobs have been working on the Mall of America, TCF Bank Stadium, rebuilding the 35W bridge and completing the St. Cloud Hospital addition.

Scott has been an active member of the Clearwater community. He's been a volunteer firefighter for nine years, served on numerous boards as well as previously being on the council from 1983-1987 and 2007-2011. He says he looks forward to once again being able to serve on the council.

"I will work with residents, the staff and council in an orderly, open and cooperative fashion to resolve issues together and let everyone be heard."

Scott has been appointed to a two-year term on the Clearwater City Council.