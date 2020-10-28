Clearview Temporarily Switching to Distance Learning

CLEARWATER -- A local elementary school will be temporarily switching to a new learning model for part of this week and next.

Starting Thursday, Clearview Elementary School will move to distance learning. The decision made by the COVID District Response Team follows multiple staff members and students at the school entering quarantine due to a positive test for, symptoms of, or exposure to COVID-19.

The St. Cloud Area School District says they will be able to focus on contact tracing, cleaning, and risk analysis during the short distance learning period.

All students in the district have a distance learning day scheduled for Tuesday, and students at Clearview are expected to return to their regular hybrid model on Wednesday.

Grab and go meals for the distance learning period will be available for pick up at the elementary schools from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday and Monday.

The district says essential workers in need of childcare because of the switch in the learning model can sign up with the Boys and Girls Club Central Minnesota.