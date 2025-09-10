CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Clear Lake.

A Ford Escape was crossing eastbound Highway 10, turning north onto 95th Avenue. A Chevy Silverado was going west on Highway 10 when they collided.

The driver of the Escape, 18-year-old Grace Burda of Clear Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Coleton Johnson of Clearwater, was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and the Clear Lake Fire Department.