Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 10 Leaves One Injured
CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Clear Lake.
A Ford Escape was crossing eastbound Highway 10, turning north onto 95th Avenue. A Chevy Silverado was going west on Highway 10 when they collided.
The driver of the Escape, 18-year-old Grace Burda of Clear Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Coleton Johnson of Clearwater, was not hurt.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and the Clear Lake Fire Department.
