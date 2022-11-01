Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Solicitation of a Child

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of soliciting a child after he got caught in an online sting by undercover police.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty on October 26th and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison.

Wilson was also sentenced for a drug crime in Itasca County, a domestic abuse crime in Sherburne County, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Benton County. All of the sentences will be served concurrently.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force was posing as a 15-year-old girl when Wilson made contact. The officer said the conversation switched to texting and quickly turned sexual.

Wilson was accused of describing sex acts to whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl, asking for pictures of her, and sending sexual pictures of himself.

Court records show Wilson asked for her address and set up a time to meet. Police say when Wilson showed up at the address they provided, he was arrested and his cell phone was seized.

Wilson gets credit for having served 112 days in the county jail.

