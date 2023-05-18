Clark B. Misemer, 84, Sauk Rapids

November 22, 1938 - May 16, 2023

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Clark Benjamin Misemer. He died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial of the urn will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday, June 8th at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Clark was born on November 22, 1938 at Santa Barbara, CA, the son of Leo and Pauline (Peterson) Misemer. He grew up in California and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1956 to 1959. He moved to Minnesota in 1967 and worked as a maintenance supervisor at the Cross Roads Mall in St. Cloud. Later he worked stocking shelves at Cash Wise Grocery Store until he was 80. He was married to his lovely wife Mary Jo Sauer for 54 years.

He loved fishing, playing darts and staying busy with a job.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; two brothers, Frank, and Arthur.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; two sons, John (Victoria) and Keith (Mallissa); three granddaughters, Jennifer (Able Medina) Misemer, Amanda (Joey Gonzales) Villapania, and Melissa (Christian) Mora; two great-grandchildren Dominic and Danner Misemer; one brother Jerry (Donna) Misemer; two brothers-in-laws Richard (Judie Zaske) Sauer, and David (Janet) Sauer; one sister-in-law Kathleen Bots; other relatives and many friends.