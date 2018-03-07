Clarence N. Notch, 86, Waite Park

October 3, 1931 - March 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Clarence N. Notch, age 86, of Waite Park. Clarence passed away peacefully March 6, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a 25-year battle with cancer. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park with full military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 11 and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Waite Park American Post 428 will pray at 6 p.m. on Sunday, followed by Parish Prayers at 6:30 p.m.

Clarence was born October 3, 1931 in Waite Park to Joseph and Katherine (Dullinger) Notch. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He married JoAnn Moonen on September 14, 1957 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Meire Grove. He worked as a Car-man for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 44 years. He will be remembered for his love of fishing and his famous grilled chicken. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park American Legion Post 428, Eagles Aerie 622, Moose Lodge #1400, and National Association of Retired and Veteran Railroad Employees (NARVRE).

Clarence is survived by his wife JoAnn, children Sue (Dave) Peschl of St. Cloud, Mark Notch of Waite Park, Kelly Notch (Randy Vee) of St. Cloud, Kelley Jean (Jeff) Allen of Bonita Springs, FL, four grandchildren Jake Peschl, Clarence Schultz, Halli Raymond, and Erin Raymond, and two great granddaughters Lexi and Ella Schultz.

Preceding Clarence in death were his parents, two infant sons William and Joseph, brothers Leo and Larry and sister Helen Henkel.

Memorials to the Coborn Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.