Clara Mary Brenny, 100, Sauk Rapids

April 20, 1919 - September 3, 2019

Clara Mary Brenny, age 100, of Sauk Rapids, died peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with her family surrounding her. Mass of Christian Burial for Clara will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday evening at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6:15 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services Friday at the church. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Clara was born April 20, 1919 in Pierz, MN to Joseph and Frances (Hoffman) Tschida. She grew up with 5 other siblings. One of her first jobs was at The Style (dress) Shop in town. During WWII she worked at 3M (Minnesota Mining) in St. Paul and loved living in the city. She returned home after the death of a brother, Leo, during WWII. Clara met Jerome Brenny on a blind date and they were married May 29, 1950 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. They raised their family of 5 children on the Brenny Century Farm in Benton County. After 31 years of farm life, they retired to a home near Gilman. Clara loved all 50 of her descendants along with volunteering, sewing, cooking, gardening and bird watching. A hundred years of life gives one a wealth of experience and is a testament to Clara's ability to adapt to the many changes she’s seen.

Surviving are her children, Marcia (Tom) Stevens of Emily, Karen (Dan) Lieser of Sauk Rapids, Mark (Sandy) Brenny of Sauk Rapids, Paulette Peduzzi of Upper Jay, NY, Kevin (Carolyn) Brenny of Rogers, 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 1 sister Melitta Mae (Lyle) Ducklow of Maplewood, 1 sister-in-law Eileen (Clarence) Tschida of Elk River, MN.

She is preceded in death by husband Jerry, parents Joe & Frances, brothers Leo and Clarence, sisters Lorraine Grahn, Loretta Lee, brothers-in-law Vince Grahn, Pete Lee, son-in-law Mark Peduzzi.