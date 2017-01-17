Clara Elizabeth Scheierl, 85, Paynesville

November 15, 1931 - January 16, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Clara Elizabeth Scheierl, age 85, of Paynesville, who died on Monday at Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Her son, Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will preside and Rev. Glenn Krystosek will concelebrate, assisted by her son, Deacon Rick Scheierl. Entombment will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Thursday between 4:00-7:00 PM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville and on Friday, one hour prior to services at the church.

Clara was born November 15th, 1931 in Spring Hill, MN to Polycarp and Clara (Weber) Arnold. She married William Scheierl on April 12th, 1950 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. They farmed in the Paynesville area since 1950. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella.

Clara will be remembered for her very strong Faith. She loved to play piano, playing cards, needle work, gardening, cooking, canning and quilting. She was devoted to her husband and family and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Survivors include her children: James Scheierl (Cecelia) Paynesville, Robert Scheierl (Karen) Grand Rapids, Raymond Scheierl (Mary Kay) Forest Lake, Debra Schreifels (Robert) Sauk Rapids, Rev. LeRoy Scheierl, St. Cloud, Diane Scheierl (Chris Lindquist) Hawick, and Richard Scheierl (Tina) St. Cloud. 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, Melvin Arnold (Lou) Forest Lake, Donna Schlangen (Gene) Richmond and Polycarp Arnold Jr. (Modesta) Tucson, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, July 25th, 1998, son Donald , December 25th, 1999, grandson Michael, brothers, David, Louis, and Frank Arnold and sisters, Mary Ann Houle and Lorraine O’Brien.