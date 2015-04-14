Clara Ann Janssen, 72, St. Cloud

September 25, 1942 - April 13, 2015

Clara Janssen loading...

Private services will be held for Clara Ann Janssen, 72, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 13, 2015 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center in St. Cloud.

Clara Ann was born on September 25, 1942 in St. Cloud to Norbert and Clara (Strack) Blommer. She married Lloyd L. Janssen on March 21, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She lived in St. Cloud all of her life and after raising her children was employed at several area businesses. She ended her working career at Byerly’s in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Clara Ann enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping and car shows. Above all she treasured spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Clara Ann is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lloyd of St. Cloud; children, Jim (Karleen) of Becker, Dawn (Dean) Heitke of St. Cloud, Jason (Candi) of Foley, Josh of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Logan, Taylor and Abby Heitke, Kami and Maddie Janssen, Vince Janssen; brothers, Norbert Jr., Herbert (Cathy) both of Waite Park, Ken (Kathy) of Rice, Charlie (Laynae) of St. Paul and Mark Blommer of Waite Park; and sisters, Mary (Bob) Johnson of Kenai, Alaska, Lucille (Rich) Heinen of Kimball, Joann (Don) West of Rice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Blommer.

Clara Ann’s family would like to thank St. Benedict’s Center for their kind and compassionate care over these last three and a half years.