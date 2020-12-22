Cindy Mae Fleischhacker, 58, Fort Ripley

June 18, 1962 – December 18, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Cindy Mae Fleischhacker will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday January 7th, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Upsala. There will be a visitation held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the church on January 6th with parish prayers at 3:30 pm. Cindy’s children will serve as her honorary pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Surrounded by her children, Cindy was born into eternal life on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis after ending her battle with many chronic illnesses that had riddled her life.

She was born on June 18th, 1962 in Albany to Linus and Doris (Tschida) Vos. She was blessed with five children who became her entire world: Michelle, Randy, Jamie, Trista, and Ashley.

Cindy was very proud of her family and enjoyed getting together to celebrate many of God’s blessings. She enjoyed attending Mass and Adoration. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, who kept her well entertained.

Cindy will always be remembered by her children Michelle Fleischhacker, Randy (Margaret) Fleischhacker, Jamie (Scott) Goebel, Trista (Joe) Stangler, and Ashley (Adam) Stangler; Grandchildren Grace Fleischhacker, Matthew Fleischhacker, Caleb Fleischhacker, Baby Fleischhacker, Benjamin Goebel, Kensi Stangler, Tori Stangler, Eli Stangler, Jaylyn Stangler, Carson Stangler, and Lincoln Stangler. Along with her siblings, Joel (Dierdra) Vos and Tammy (Gary) Fischer.

She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Vos.