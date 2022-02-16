Cindy L. Schmitz, 62, St. Joseph

January 28, 1960 - February 15, 2022

Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Cindy L. Schmitz, age 62, of St. Joseph. Cindy passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 15, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held after 12 Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Cindy was born January 28, 1960 in Holdingford, MN to Aloys and Irene (Blascziek) Harlander. She graduated from Holdingford High School in 1978. She married Dan Schmitz on June 17, 1978. She worked at Fingerhut for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and dice, shopping, garage sales, camping and fishing. She loved the most spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her husband Dan, daughter Jenny (Donnie) Dukowitz of St. Joseph, and son Robert (Kristina) Schmitz of St. Joseph, 5 grandchildren, brother Ralph (Carol) Harlander of Holdingford, sister Luane (Carl) Miller of Sartell and sister-in-law Linda Harlander of Holdingford.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and brother Kenny Harlander.