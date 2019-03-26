Christopher W. Lee, 38, Foley

July 29, 1980 – March 22, 2019

Christopher William Lee, age 38, Foley, MN died Friday, March 22, 2019 at University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN after a month-long battle with multi health issues.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Christopher was born July 29, 1980 in St. Cloud, MN to Craig and Connie (Kozak) Lee. He married Sonia Post on July 10, 2004 in St. Cloud, MN. Christopher was employed as a mechanic for many years and most recently was employed by J-Berd Mechanical Contractors as an HVAC technician. He was a hardworking man and an amazing husband and father.

Survivors include his wife Sonia Lee of Foley, MN; son Bradyn Lee of Foley, MN; daughters, Mariah Lee and Brianna Lee of Foley, MN; father, Craig (Vicki) Lee of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Chad Lee of St. Cloud, MN; and his dogs Luna and Sadie.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie; brother-in-law, Zach; and mother-in-law, Pennie Post.

Memorials are preferred.