Christopher J. “Chris” DiLaura, 76, Waite Park

January 7, 1949 – May 3, 2025

Christopher James DiLaura, age 76, of Waite Park passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Chris was born on January 7, 1949, in Detroit, MI to Elviro and Kathryn (Westbook) DiLaura. He graduated from high school in New Hampton, IA in 1967. Chris served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1975 during which time he completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. Chris was disabled due to Agent Orange exposure at a young age. He was married to Kimberly Patton on October 19, 1991 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Chris enjoyed reading, shopping, watching the MN Vikings and Twins, and spending time with family at holiday gatherings.

Survivors include his wife, Kim DiLaura of Waite Park; brothers, Paul (Jeanne) DiLaura of Rochester, MN and Don (Dena) DiLaura of Ossian, IA; sisters, Deborah English of Casper, WY and Jennifer (Lee) Newton of Riceville, IA; mother-in-law, Mavis Patton of Sartell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his parents; brothers, Jeff and Harry; and father-in-law, Dale Patton.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.