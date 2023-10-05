Christopher G Ladd, 70, St. Cloud

March 21, 1953 - October 3, 2023

Christopher Garrett Ladd passed away on October 3, 2023 at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Interment will take place at a later date at the Calverton National Cemetery in New York where he will be presented with full military honors.

Christopher was born on March 21, 1953 to Garrett and Patricia (O’Connor) Ladd in Queens, New York. He served in the US Navy from 1973 to 1975 and later joined the Air National Guard. On July 20, 1985 he married Angela Bournazos. The couple lived in Brentwood, New York. For 15 years, Christopher worked for the State of New York as a Bridge Operator, retiring in 2015.

Chris enjoyed watching Football, UFC and Baseball. He enjoyed listening to music, bowling with his children, cooking, going to car shows and relaxing in the sun. Chris loved spending time at the ocean. He was always willing to show his dance moves when listening to the oldies. His daughters, Patricia and Desiree as well as his bonus daughter, Elizabeth, were his life. He loved spending time with them. He was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren who gave him great joy. He moved from New York to Tennessee then to Minnesota so he could be close to his Grandchildren. He loved to take them swimming, going for walks or to the park as well as doing puzzles and drawing.

Chris is survived by his wife Angela; daughters Patricia (James) Robinson of Otsego, Desiree Ladd and bonus daughter Elizabeth Platz both of Long Island, NY; grandchildren Ezekiel James Robinson, Revé Alexandria Robinson and Mila Rae Janke.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son Christopher Garrett Ladd II; sisters Margie Ladd and Betty Ladd.