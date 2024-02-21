Christopher “Chris” L. Bergstraser, 36, Foley

January 17, 1988 - February 18, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Christopher “Chris” Bergstraser, age 36, who passed away Sunday at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Christopher Lawrence Bergstraser was born January 17, 1988 in St. Cloud to Dale Bergstraser and Elizabeth “Beth” Crowley. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Chris worked as a salesman for Trudel Trailer for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, jet skiing, and anything outdoors. Chris loved to cook and he could talk to anyone.

Survivors include his father, Dale (Theresa) Bergstraser of Princeton; mother, Beth Wettstein of Eden, WI; grandparents, Carol Crowley of Fond Du Lac, WI, Daryle and Norma Bergstraser of Sauk Rapids; aunts and uncles, Jerry “Shube” Bergstraser of Gilman, Chad Bergstraser of Cincinnati, OH, Bonnie (Mick) Cecil of Sauk Rapids, Barb (Mark Stevens) Crowley-Titus of the Twin Cities, and Jay Crowley of the Twin Cities. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Crowley.