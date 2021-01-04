Christmas Tree Collection Dates in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Now that we're past the holidays it's time to take down the Christmas Tree.

The city of St. Cloud has designated Monday, January 11th, and Monday, January 25th for the collection of Christmas trees.

Attach either a clear city yard waste bag or a green garbage bag to the tree, remove all the decorations, and place the tree in the normal garbage pickup area by 6:00 a.m. Wreaths are not acceptable for recycling because they have a wire.

If you have questions contact the public works department.