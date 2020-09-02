Christine J. Kramer, 64, Sartell

January 20, 1956 – August 30, 2020

Christine Jeanette Kramer, age 64, Sartell, MN, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home in Sartell.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Christine was born January 20,1956 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Fred and Bonnie (Long) Davis. She married David Kramer on November 14, 1972 in Lake Crystal, MN. Christine had been employed as a customer service manager at Fingerhut and in the optical industry. She enjoyed biking, hiking, camping and just being outdoors. Christine loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, David Kramer of Sartell, MN; daughter, Tanya (Chad) Strom of Sartell, MN; siblings, Scott (John) Davis of Forida; Troy Davis of Luverne, MN; Peter (Julie) Davis of Pequot Lakes, MN; and Nicole (Rich) Mcallaster of Cleveland, MN; and three grandchildren, Benjamin, Timothy and Adriannah Strom.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Terry and Marc Davis.