Christine “Chris” L. Fox, 64, Cold Spring

July 13, 1955 – April 27, 2020

Christine “Chris” Lenora Fox, age 64, Cold Spring, MN, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta after a short battle with uterine cancer.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a memorial service celebrating Chris’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Chris was born July 13, 1955 in Augsburg, Germany to Leroy and Doris (Donaghue) Wedl. Her father served in the U. S. Army and Chris spent her childhood in Oahu, HI and Tacoma, WA. When her father was discharged from the Army the family moved to St. Cloud, MN. Chris graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and received and AA degree from St. Cloud State University. Chris married Joseph “Joe” Fox on July 24, 1976 in St. Cloud MN. She worked in the medical administrative field for many years, the last 25 years at the St. Cloud Hospital, retiring in 2017.

Chris and Joe loved to travel and saw a lot of the world traveling with various groups throughout their marriage. Chris was also an avid quilter who produced many beautiful quilts and took an active role in introducing and mentoring other quilters. She will be missed by them!

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Fox of Cold Spring, MN; sons, William (Summer) Fox of Hugo, MN; Peter (Erin) Fox of Ramsey, MN; and Nicholas Fox of Minneapolis, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Doris Wedl, and brother, Leroy Wedl, Jr.