Cheryl L. Wood-Danzeisen, 75, St. Cloud

April 16, 1947 - December 6, 2022

Cheryl Lynn Wood-Danzeisen, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Melrose Care Center, Melrose, MN.

As per Cheryl’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Cheryl was born April 16, 1947 in Crookston, MN to James and Vivian M. (Walker) Wood. She graduated from Crookston Central High School in 1965 and received and Associate Degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston in 1970. Cheryl married Jerry Danzeisen on March 18 1972 at First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN. They later divorced.

Cheryl’s first job was taking care of seven children which prepared her for life as a mother and homemaker. As a teen she loved to ice skate, roller skate and play tennis. Cheryl loved to sew and craft as well as bake and cook with her family.

Survivors include her son, Jason Danzeisen of Sauk Rapids, MN; and cousins, Gretchen Cash of Bismark, ND; Richard Heldstab of Crookston, MN; and Kurt Heldstab of Crookston, MN.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Wood; grandmother, Alice Walter; and aunts, Geraldine Loomis and Marjorie Heldstab.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cheryl’s family would like to thank Dr. Dahlia Elkadi and the nurses and staff of Coborn Cancer Center for their compassionate care.