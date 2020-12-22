Cheryl Ann Kuklok, 75, Holdingford

October 18, 1945 – December 19, 2020

Cheryl Ann Kuklok, age 75 of Holdingford, passed away on Saturday, December 19 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held privately for family. Interment will be at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller‐Carlin Funeral Homes.

Cheryl was born on October 18, 1945 in St. Cloud, the daughter of Marcus and Florence (Vanderwal) Theis. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech high school and was an Office Administrator at J.C. Penny for over 40 years. On July 28, 1978, she was united in marriage to George Kuklok and their union was blessed with a son, Jeremy.

Cheryl will always be remembered by her husband of over 40 years, George; son, Jeremy; siblings, Karen (Don), Bonnie, Sandy (Lloyd), Gary, and MaryKay (Tim).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Florence.