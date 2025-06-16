Did a Minnesota Cereal Maker Just Discontinue Your Favorite Cheerios Cereal?

(General Mills, Amazon, Rhamely via Unsplash)

All good things must come to an end.

But WHY Minneapolis-based General Mills is pulling three flavors of Cheerios from store shelves is not clear.

According to Instagram's the_cerealqueen -- Kayla Simonson -- the General has axed three popular flavors of their Cheerios brand of cereals:

 

What made these three Cheerios varieties unique and special?

Simonson calls Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios "fantastic" and says they pack more flavor than rival Reese's Puffs -- also made by General Mills. She says of the three cereals given the boot, she's "baffled why Cheerios would discontinue the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios."

Simonson calls Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch "so underrated," praising the Honey Nut Cheerios, multi-grain flakes, and honey clusters of granola with almonds. "It was perfection honestly."

And Simonson says she could maybe see why Honey Nut Minis were ended because of the popularity of the original Honey Nut Cheerios they competed with. But Simonson says the smaller version "gave a unique and pleasurable mouth feel & packed a ton of flavor."

Breakfast cereal is big business.

According to a CivicScience survey, 70% of Americans eat dry cereal. So these little hoops of oaty goodness are big business for General Mills.

While all three cereals remain on the Cheerios website -- and there's no official news release from the company on the discontinuations -- Simonson urges folks to buy their favorites if they see them on the shelves because they're going away soon.

"Grab these while you can, because what’s on shelves is what’s left," says Simonson.

Here are some other cereals that have gone to 'the great cereal beyond.'

