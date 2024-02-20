Popular MN-Made Cereal Found To Have ‘Infertility’ Chemical In It!
General Mills and Quaker Oats are dealing with some blowback after a report was released highlighting that both Cheerio branded products and some Quaker Oats products were found to have a chemical "that's been linked to reproductive and fertility issues in animal tests."
People Magazine shared the surprising news yesterday that 80% of Americans have been exposed to the chemical known as Chlormequat. Chlormequat has been banned in the US, but is still used overseas. The US EPA still allows the "importation of plants that had been treated with the chemical."
A study that was conducted in Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology showed that chlormequat has been linked to reduced fertility and “reproduction problems,” delayed puberty, and impacted embryonic growth and “even has adverse effects on postnatal health.”
Some of the products that were showing levels of the chemical were:
"Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios, Cheerios Oat Crunch Oats n' Honey, and Frosted Cheerios.
In 2018 both Quaker and General Mills responded to a report that there was a cancer-causing chemical being found in their products.
WANE-TV reports that General Mills released a statement in regards to the findings and the company told WANE "its products “adhere to all regulatory requirements.”"
Kinda scary stuff to hear about, and it makes you wonder what else we might be ingesting with all the food we eat.
Until I hear different I think I'll stick to my Cap'n Crunch Peanut Butter Crunch cereal on the weekends.
The Best Country Singer From Every State
LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s