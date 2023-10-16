Berry Scented Feet? Boo! This Minnesota Cereal Co. Scary Footwear
If you thought the Cowboy Boot Crocs that were just announced were wild and bizarre, you might want to sit down for this line of Crocs from Golden Valley Minnesota's own General Mill Cereals. Because not only are they loud and proud, but they are scented too. Awkward? Yes. Interesting? For sure. Do you want your feet to smell like cereal? Well, you're going to have to decide that.
If nothing else, it's definitely different that these Crocs smell like the Cereal they are modeled after! So what cereals are we talking about here? Well, you know it is nearly Halloween so this partnership seems perfect. I'm talking about Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Count Chocula of course.
Here's how Famous Footwear's website describes them:
ITEM DETAILS
Embrace your inner cereal lover with the General Mills Monsters Cereal ™ x Crocs Classic Clog Collab
- General Mills ™ glow-in-the-dark, scented cereal branded Jibbitz™ included
- Fully-molded Croslite material upper in a clog style with a round toe
- Backless slip on entry
- Croslite material heel strap for secure fit
- Advanced toe box ventilation
- Smooth lining, contoured orthotic footbed
- Lightweight, non-marking outsole
- In between sizes? Order the next size up!
So not only do these things smell like the cereal they're modeled after but they also GLOW IN THE DARK! I'm mean c'mon. Yet, it somehow still gets better. The jibbitz come with the shoe, you don't need to buy them separately.
On the Frankenberry shoe more than the others, this is super cool. I mean, a chain, a spoon and the bolt on the side from Frankenberry's neck?! If you thought the kids begging for the cereal was overwhelming, wait until they see these Crocs from Golden Valley's General Mills Cereal Company. Parents may as give in now. Shoot, I think I want a pair.
