Berry Scented Feet? Boo! This Minnesota Cereal Co. Scary Footwear

If you thought the Cowboy Boot Crocs that were just announced were wild and bizarre, you might want to sit down for this line of Crocs from Golden Valley Minnesota's own General Mill Cereals. Because not only are they loud and proud, but they are scented too. Awkward? Yes. Interesting? For sure. Do you want your feet to smell like cereal? Well, you're going to have to decide that.

If nothing else, it's definitely different that these Crocs smell like the Cereal they are modeled after! So what cereals are we talking about here? Well, you know it is nearly Halloween so this partnership seems perfect. I'm talking about Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Count Chocula of course.

Here's how Famous Footwear's website describes them:

ITEM DETAILS

Embrace your inner cereal lover with the General Mills Monsters Cereal ™ x Crocs Classic Clog Collab

General Mills ™ glow-in-the-dark, scented cereal branded Jibbitz™ included

Fully-molded Croslite material upper in a clog style with a round toe

Backless slip on entry

Croslite material heel strap for secure fit

Advanced toe box ventilation

Smooth lining, contoured orthotic footbed

Lightweight, non-marking outsole

In between sizes? Order the next size up!

So not only do these things smell like the cereal they're modeled after but they also GLOW IN THE DARK! I'm mean c'mon. Yet, it somehow still gets better. The jibbitz come with the shoe, you don't need to buy them separately.

On the Frankenberry shoe more than the others, this is super cool. I mean, a chain, a spoon and the bolt on the side from Frankenberry's neck?! If you thought the kids begging for the cereal was overwhelming, wait until they see these Crocs from Golden Valley's General Mills Cereal Company. Parents may as give in now. Shoot, I think I want a pair.

