Box Tops Program Launches New Mobile App

MINNEAPOLIS -- From scissors to smartphones, General Mills is modernizing their Box Tops program. The company has announced they've launched a mobile app where you can scan store receipts and earn money for your favorite school.

The app will automatically identify Box Tops products and instantly add cash to your school's earnings on-line.

For anyone who likes the traditional way of doing things, the clipping will still be around for a while, the Box Tops program expects to move away from clipping by the end of the year.

General Mills says since Box Tops for Education program launched in 1996 70,000 schools have earned more than $913 million helping to pay for things like art supplies, field trips, playground equipment, and books.