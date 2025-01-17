Minnesota is truly in the heart of soup season.

Temperatures are very cold. Flus and colds are seemingly running rampant. And cabin fever is about to set in any day now.

SOUP IS GOOD FOOD

So nothing's like a pot of mom's chicken soup. Or your aunt's split pea with ham. Or your own vegetable beef.

But soup requires some planning and cooking time.

That's why I appreciate ready to heat and eat soups like Progresso. Lots of variety, very little effort or time needed to enjoy the benefits of a steaming bowl of soup. And they're tasty.

MAD SCIENTISTS IN THE KITCHEN

Now the folks at Minnesota's own General Mills -- well, they're a smart bunch.

They thought, "What if we made our Progresso Soup in an even more convenient form?"

Like a savory candy drop -- flavored like Progresso Soup? So you can take that chicken noodle soup TASTE with you anywhere, anytime. Sort of like a hard candy and a throat lozenge had a baby.

Take my money and give me 10, please.

This is simply brilliant -- savory flavored candy drops.

The good General -- and their Progresso brand -- just rolled out their Limited Edition Chicken Noodle Soup Drops yesterday, Thursday, January 16, 2025.

And of course, they immediately sold out -- even before they could post it on their Instagram page.

But fear not -- the Progresso folks are releasing more limited quantities of these Soup Drops each Thursday morning for the remainder of January -- National Soup Month.

The company says:

"The Soup Drops come in a can that looks just like the iconic Progresso Soup can with 20 individually wrapped candies within. Each order also comes with a can of actual Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup, all for just $2.49 -- the typical price of a can of Progresso Soup -- plus 99 cents shipping. Stock up on this soup you can suck on -- for comfort when you need it, and really just to say you tried it -- and feel SOUPported this cold and flu season!"

BUT HOW DO THEY TASTE?

People magazine got an early taste of the drops. They say they taste "surprisingly similar to the classic chicken noodle soup."

Their review continues , "Bursting with sweet-meets-savory flavor, they featured recognizable notes of broth, chicken, vegetables, noodles and even parsley, but the seasoning wasn’t overpowering."

NOVELTY FOODS GET MEDIA ATTENTION

Okay, so it's kitschy. But that's what makes this wonderful. In the same way that Kwik Trip's lip balm flavors are kitschy -- and also wonderful.

If you want to score yourself some Soup Drops -- and and a can of soup to boot -- get online and be at the ProgressoSoupDrops website at 8 am Central Time on Thursdays in January.

Or you can keep watching this ebay page for when they start popping up there -- at a much higher price.

