Former Cheerios Plant to Become $16m Office Complex

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A former Cheerios plant in northeast Minneapolis will become a $16 million office complex.

Report say Hillcrest Development has started demolishing parts of General Mills' former Cheerios factory to make way for the complex. Hillcrest purchased the 107-year-old factory, which includes a nine-story tower, two years ago for $2.1 million.

The new office complex will sit next to the former Minneapolis school board headquarters building.

Hillcrest bought that building in 2015 and redeveloped it into offices now known as Highlight Center.

Hillcrest officials say the two developments together will form a campus with 250,000 square feet in the middle for breweries, coffee roasters, restaurants and housing developments.