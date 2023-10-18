This is so fun for people who like to be scared. Personally, I'm a complete wuss, and I chicken out of these things constantly. But there is another area for just those sorts of people (scaredy-cats). This way, everyone can have a great time at the event.

If you are into this sort of thing, it looks really cool. Plus, if you are going to be checking out all of the haunted attractions for this Halloween season, this one should definitely be on your list of houses/attractions to go through.

Ringler's House on Haunted Hill is located just a little over an hour drive from the St. Cloud area. It's just North of Mora on Hwy 23, before you get to Hinkley in Brook Park.

Luckily, if you have kids with you, there are some "family friendly" haunted trail. But it's more of a friendly haunt type of thing. The admission for the trails is only $7. So there is always that option. And to be honest, that is the route I would go. Just because I'm a scaredy-cat. I may need to take a kid with me just to save face.

The attraction is open every Friday and Saturday leading up to Halloween from 7pm to 10pm If you have questions about wheelchair accessability and if you can take pictures or videos or strob lights, etc, you can check out the question and answer portion of the website.

Happy Halloween!

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies