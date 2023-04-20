Charlotte Sorensen, 89, St. Cloud

April 15, 1933 - April 13, 2023

Charlotte A (Illa) Sorensen, age 89, passed away April 13, 2023, in Sartell, MN.

Charlotte was born in St. Paul to George and Emma (Brunner) Illa on April 15, 1933. Her family briefly resided in Hastings and then moved to Minneapolis. She was a 1951 graduate of Washburn HS. She graduated in 1955 from the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus with a BS high distinction in Home Economics, Food & Nutrition. She worked in the Dept of Home Economics at the University of California-Davis.

Charlotte married Duane Sorensen on Sept 4, 1955, in the Catholic chapel at Fort Ord, California. They returned to Minnesota and had three children before settling in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Charlotte obtained a BS in Education degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1971. She then taught second grade in Anita, Iowa, for three years. She was a substitute teacher for the St. Joseph and St. Cloud school systems for many years. Charlotte enjoyed gardening and doing the outdoor yard work. She was an active community member. She was involved with two investment clubs, two book clubs, and was a long-time member of AAUW, the American Association of University Women. Her belief was that women should empower and support each other. She was active with many groups at the Whitney Senior Center. Charlotte loved to travel and visited Australia and most countries of Europe.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Duane, son Richard of Andover, daughter Diane (Don) Schaffer of Ankeny, Iowa, and son Scott (Cindy) of Eagan. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents George and Emma Illa and her sister Marion Ohns. A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit in St. Cloud with burial following at Assumption Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to “Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict” at St. Benedict Monastery in St. Joseph, Minnesota.