Charles W. Preble, 84, St. Joseph

October 19, 1936 – January 27, 2021

Charles William Preble, St. Joseph, MN passed into his new life on January 27, 2021 after a short illness.

Private family graveside services will be held. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Charlie was born in Santa Ana, California in 1936 to Charlotte Amanda Preble and Donovan Herrick Preble. He grew up in southern California, graduated from the University of California, Riverside followed by graduate school in Berkeley. He married Jana Marie Bollman in 1963 in Sioux City, Iowa.

A poet, Charlie also was a priest in the Episcopal Church who served in Grinnell, Iowa, New York City, Salt Lake City and Reno, NV. Upon moving to Minnesota he served parishes in St. Cloud and Little Falls, MN. He was also instrumental in the early years of the development of the Episcopal House of Prayer at St. John’s, Collegeville, MN.

Following his retirement from active ministry, Charlie pursued a new career as a fine woodworker. His award winning furniture designs grace many homes and other venues. One of his pieces was chosen by the Minnesota Historical Society as part of their permanent collection. He also crafted an altar and the meditation chairs for the Episcopal House of Prayer. He began writing poetry when he was in his 70’s and wrote prolifically up to the time of his death. Three of books of poetry have been published, and a fourth is in process.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 57 years Jana Bollman Preble, his daughters Margaret Lahammer (Neil)